Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 7,082 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $85.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.