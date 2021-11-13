Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,829 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,759. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.