Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,167 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in AON by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in AON by 7.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $300.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $197.86 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

