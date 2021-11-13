Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $618,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

