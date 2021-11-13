Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $322.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.90. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.74 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

