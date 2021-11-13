Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from rising food take-out and delivery orders. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios and Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, coronavirus-led lockdowns and shelter-in-home guidelines are hurting the top line. Yelp is also highly dependent on advertising revenues. Hence, a decline in ad spending in major industries does not bode well. Moreover, waived advertising fees and paused advertising programs were provided to affected customers during the pandemic, which also affected growth.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

