YETI (NYSE:YETI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.06. 1,374,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.