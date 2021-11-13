YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $642.37

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $642.37 or 0.01008954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $33.08 million and $327,558.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00224988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00088887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

