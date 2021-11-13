Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.62). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to ($9.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 580,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.