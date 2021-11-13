Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.62). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to ($9.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 580,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

