Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.62). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to ($9.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to ($4.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 580,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.
In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
