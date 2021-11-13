Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Brokerages expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SYBX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $5,331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $456,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth $30,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 171,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,469. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

