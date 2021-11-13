Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV remained flat at $$3.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,615,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,771. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

