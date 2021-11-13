Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV remained flat at $$3.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,615,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,771. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.83.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
