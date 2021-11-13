Zacks: Analysts Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.26.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.