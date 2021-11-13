Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 59.5% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $73.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.