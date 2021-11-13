Zacks: Analysts Expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will post $29.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $29.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $121.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BASE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of BASE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 161,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.07. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.