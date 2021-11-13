Zacks: Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOOP. Raymond James began coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

LOOP traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.98. 61,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,736. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

