Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Points International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $253.13 million, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.