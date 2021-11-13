Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Blink Charging also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

BLNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

