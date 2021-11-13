Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $55.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $207.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $209.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $303.04 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $331.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.