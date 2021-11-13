Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The business had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.31.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,922,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,458,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,411,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

EDR stock traded down 0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 27.60. 1,609,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,134. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.