Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 146,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

