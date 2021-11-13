Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

REXR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. 651,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $463,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 284,272 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

