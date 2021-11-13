Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 135,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,970. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

