Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 773,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,690. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

