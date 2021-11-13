Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce $743.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $701.30 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.67. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

