Zacks: Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in electroCore by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 100.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in electroCore during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.92. 791,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

