Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.33). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 159,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
ESPR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,261. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
