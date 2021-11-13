Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share of ($2.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.33). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($10.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 159,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,261. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

