Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is ($0.41). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 16.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

SGMS stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

