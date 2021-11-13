Zacks Investment Management Acquires 922 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $469.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $355.49 and a one year high of $472.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.