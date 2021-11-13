Zacks Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $82.35 and a one year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

