Zacks Investment Management Has $662,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 264.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 77,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

