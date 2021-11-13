Zacks Investment Management Makes New $575,000 Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

