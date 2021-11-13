Zacks Investment Management Purchases 528 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $3,048,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

