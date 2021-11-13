Zacks Investment Management Takes $391,000 Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

KRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NYSE KRO opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.