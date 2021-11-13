Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Strong Sell

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
NYSE:PAGS opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.