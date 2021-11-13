Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Strong Sell

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE:PAGS opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

