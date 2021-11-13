Zacks Investment Research Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 109.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 29.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.