Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

AJX stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $323.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.