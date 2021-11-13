Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

