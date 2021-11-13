Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) to Sell

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRGA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Surgalign stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Surgalign by 25.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 238,675 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 44.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

