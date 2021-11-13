Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) to “Buy”

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

ANGN opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 18.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $601,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $395,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $17,001,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

