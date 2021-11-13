Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $339.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $170.85 and a 1-year high of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.22.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

