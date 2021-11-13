Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to “Hold”

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of PSN opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Parsons by 139.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parsons by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 281,198 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parsons by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,355,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,243,000 after purchasing an additional 90,602 shares during the period.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsons (PSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.