Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verso (NYSE:VRS) to “Buy”

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Get Verso alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRS. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $781.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verso by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Verso by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.