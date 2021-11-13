Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Shares Up 0.5%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.02. 30,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 63,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

