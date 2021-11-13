Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,088,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

