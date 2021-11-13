Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.22 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.54. 231,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,796. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,800 shares of company stock worth $11,857,311. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

