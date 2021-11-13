Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.50.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $81.31 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

