Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $68.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.18 or 0.00408127 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.71 or 0.01045445 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,286,263,904 coins and its circulating supply is 11,994,796,751 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.