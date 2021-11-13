Zogenix’s (ZGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Zogenix stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,687 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

