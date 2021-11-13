Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 539,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

