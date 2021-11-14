$0.16 EPS Expected for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.

VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VIST opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.72 million, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 132,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 80,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

